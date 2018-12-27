Mesrobian High School Students Wrap Gifts for Local Families

PICO RIVERA, Calif.—The holidays are a time for compassion. Before the Christmas break started, Mesrobian High School and Middle School “Interact Club” members helped wrap toy presents for underprivileged youth in Pico Rivera. About 50 families who couldn’t afford to buy gifts for their children had these gifts presented to them at a special Santa Party.

“In addition to supporting Armenia and Artsakh, we want students to serve their local communities as well,” stated the school. “Armenian Mesrobian School is keeping those less fortunate than us in our hearts and minds this Christmas and throughout the holidays.”

Interact Club at Mesrobian is an organization that not only helps the local community, but is also a way to help people internationally. Interact clubs are responsible for completing at least two community service projects, one of which furthers international understanding and goodwill. As one of the programs of Rotary International, with more than 10,700 clubs in 109 countries and geographical areas, Interact has become a worldwide phenomenon with almost 200,000 young people involved.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited from Preschool through High School by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is the nation’s first Armenian Elementary School. The college preparatory High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian School includes Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus. A major convenience for parents who may have children at multiple ages, Mesrobian offers a unique perspective and opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to grow together, and for students to get the attention and nurturing they need to be successful in school and in life. The school offers transportation from the Pasadena/Greater San Gabriel Valley, Glendale and Orange County areas. Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.

Every day is an Open House at Mesrobian School! If you are interested in scheduling a campus visit or enrolling your child, please contact the school at (562) 699-2057 or (323) 723-3181, or email info@mesrobian.org. Follow the Armenian Mesrobian School Facebook Page for latest updates.