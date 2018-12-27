Mesrobian High School Hosts ‘Path to Success’ Evening

PICO RIVERA, Calif.—Armenian Mesrobian School hosted its annual ‘Path to Success’ evening on Wednesday, December 12, at the school’s Iknadossian Hall to discuss expectations and preparation for High School and Higher Education.

The presentation had two sessions for students and parents of 8th graders and 9th through 11th graders. Faculty and administration discussed High School graduation requirements, preparing for higher education, choosing a college, and fulfilling admission requirements to different college and university systems.

Students, along with their parents, shared what characteristics they want to develop as they become adults, the professional careers they are considering pursuing, and which universities they would ideally like to attend.

Faculty and administration answered questions and spoke about the comprehensive, research-based approaches to foster student achievement at Mesrobian School, which strives for tradition, innovation and excellence.

“Mesrobian School is an environment where every student is treated as an individual, and where every student can rise to their true potential,” said the school.

Mesrobian School’s outstanding College Counseling program includes a team of professionals with a very personalized focus on each student, as well as an emphasis on starting early. Mesrobian’s 8th graders, prior to matriculating to Mesrobian High School, already begin on their journey of exploration and preparation for higher education with individualized and customized advisement.

Upon graduation, Mesrobian High School students have been directly admitted to the following colleges and universities: California Lutheran University, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California State University including CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, CSU Los Angeles, and CSU Northridge, Claremont-McKenna College, Columbia University, Drexel University, DePaul University, Fordham University, Georgetown University, Loyola-Marymount University, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Saint John’s University, Scripps College, University of California including UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Santa Cruz, University of Chicago, University of Southern California, Whittier College, Woodbury University, and Yale University.

Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited from Preschool through High School by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is the nation’s first Armenian Elementary School. The college preparatory High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian School includes Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus.