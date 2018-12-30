Acknowledgements

This year Asbarez celebrated its 110th anniversary at a banquet on October 21 in Montebello’s Baghramian Hall. We had many readers, community members and advertisers who joined us in marking this milestone and we would like to thank each and every individual, organization and group. Below, is a list of the benefactors and major sponsors without whose continued support our celebration and our every-day operations would not be possible. WE THANK YOU!
Benefactors
Mr. & Mrs. Varant & Hoori Melkonian $35,000
Mr. & Mrs. Harry & Cheryl Nadjarian $25,000
Sponsors
Mr. & Mrs. Garo & Sosse Eshgian $15,000
Mr. & Mrs. Charlie & Julie Ghailian $10,000
Mr. & Mrs. Garbis & Mayda Bezdjian $10,000
Mr. & Mrs. Mardig & Nora Bouldoukian $10,000
Mr. & Mrs. Mher and Satig Der Ohanessian $10,000
Mr. & Mrs. Sarkis & Nune Sepetjian $10,000
Mr. Mike Sarian $10,000
Mr. Nazaret Kevonian and his daughter, Tamar $10,000
Montebello ARF Dro Gomideh $10,000
Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church $10,000
Alice & Vahik Petrossian In Memory of Hacob & Mina Shirvanian $5,000
Mr. & Mrs. Garbis & Lorig Titizian $5,000
Mr. & Mrs. Levon & Silva Kirakosian $5,000
Mrs. Alice Navasargian $5,000
Mr. & Mrs. Vahan & Anoush Chamlian $5,000
Mr. & Mrs. Berdj & Mary Karapetian $3,000
Armenian Bar Association $2,500
Mr. & Mrs. Ashod & Arpi Andonian $2,500
Mr. & Mrs. Dikran & Maggie Babikian $2,500
