Rouhani Praises Iranian-Armenians’ Patriotism

TEHRAN—President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said on Monday that Armenian-Iranians have practiced selflessness and devoted their lives to Iran’s prosperity, an aspect which he praised during a visit to an Armenian family living in Tehran, Tehran Times reported.

“Our fellow Armenian countrymen have practiced altruism along with Muslims, and today they are ready for altruism and this is very praiseworthy,” Rouhani told the family who lost their son in defending Iran.

The visit to the Alfred Gabri family took place on the New Year’s Eve, when Rouhani congratulated the family of the martyr on the new Christian year.

“Your son practiced altruism on the path of [protecting] the country. It is not easy to [tolerate] loss of a child, but your son was martyred on the path of the homeland which make it tolerable,” said Rouhani.

According to ISNA, Alfred Gabri was martyred by the Mujahedin Khalq Organization in 1991 in the western city of Gilan-e Gharb when he was 20 years old.

Vice-President for Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Hojatoleslam Val-Moslemin Shahidi accompanied Rouhani on the visit. A plaque of appreciation was given to the family of the martyr.