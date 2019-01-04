Deadline to Nominate Educators for ANCA-WR Awards Luncheon is January 11

GLENDALE—Less than a week remains until nominations for educators who have gone above their call of duty to teach their students about the Armenian Genocide can be submitted. January 11 is the final day to submit nominations in all areas of education, throughout the states that make up the ANCA-WR, who have been committed to teach and spread awareness about the Armenian Genocide.

Nominations can be made through the ANCA-WR website.

Selected submissions will be honored at the third annual Armenian Genocide Educators Awards Luncheon organized by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Education Committee taking place on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at De Lux in Burbank, CA (237 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502).

All community members are invited to this event in order to show their appreciation, celebrate and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online. Please make sure to reserve your tickets immediately as last year this event was sold out early.

