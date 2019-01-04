ARF Central Committee Visits Consul General for Holidays

GLENDALE—A delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee visited Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian on December 28 to offer the organization’s greetings on the New Year and Christmas holidays.

The ARF delegation was headed by its co-chairman Avedik Izmirlian and fellow Central Committee member Levon Kirakosian. The two conveyed the organization’s well wishes for a prosperous new year to Baibourtian, who was accompanied by Counselor Varazdat Pahalvuni.

The ARF leaders also pledged to work closely with the Consulate General on its initiatives, pledging the ARF Western U.S.’s support to continue advance Armenia’s statehood and work toward the strengthening of the republics of Armenia and Artsakh.

Baibourtian welcomed the ARF delegation, and in outlining some of the Consulate’s initiatives for the new year, expressed his willingness to advance relations with all community organizations, including the ARF and its vast network of affiliate organizations and institutions.