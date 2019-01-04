ARF Central Committee Offers Seasons Greetings to Western Prelate

GLENDALE—A delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee visited the Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday to offer the organization’s New Year and Armenian Christmas greetings to Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and to wish the Prelacy success in its endeavors in 2019.

The Prelate was joined by the Prelacy Vicar-General Bishop Torkom Manoukian, the chairman of the Prelacy Executive Council Garo Eshgian and fellow council member Meher Der Ohanessian in welcoming the ARF delegation.

The ARF delegation was headed by the co-chairpersons of the Central Committee, Avedik Izmirlian and Carmen Ohanian and included Central Committee members Garo Ispendjian and Koko Topalian.

The ARF leaders thanked the Prelate and the Prelacy leaders for their continued cooperation and leadership in advancing efforts to strengthen the Armenian-American community in the Western United States. They also pledged their support to the Prelacy and its mission to further the spiritual and educational needs of the community.

In his turn, the Prelate Mardirossian thanked the ARF for its leadership in the community and its efforts to advance the Armenian Cause and continued work to strengthen the republics of Armenia and Artsakh. Archbishop Mardirossian also praised the ARF for the role it plays in bringing together the many facets of the community.

In wishing the ARF success in the new year, the Prelate offered his prayers for a prosperous year and the continues support of the Prelacy in advancing the ARF’s mission.