Dr. Levon Chookaszian to Speak on ‘Germans and Armenians: Historic and Artistic Relations’

FRESNO—“Germans and Armenians: Historic and Artistic Relations” is the title of a talk to be given by Dr. Levon Chookaszian, Chair of the Department of Armenian Art History at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 1, in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, at Fresno State.

The presentation is part of the Armenian Studies Program Spring 2019 Lecture Series and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.

There are many interesting fact about the historical and cultural relations between the Germans and Armenians. The oldest evidence concerning the presence of the Armenians in Germany is dated to the 11th century. Germans visited the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia during the period of the Crusades. In later centuries, many German travelers and scholars visited Armenia and many Armenian intellectuals received their education in Germany.

The first Armenian printed Bible produced in Amsterdam by Voskan Erevantsi was illustrated by the engravings of the famous German painter Albrecht Durer who himself illustrated one legend connected with Armenia. The legacy of Durer inspired Minas Avetisian, the well-known Armenian painter of the 20th century.

Many other examples of the cultural interchange between the two peoples will be discussed during the presentation, which is accompanied by images of some of the important figures.

Dr. Levon Chookaszian is the Chair of the Department of Armenian Art History at Yerevan State University and one of the leading authorities in the world on Armenian art. He is the author of two monographs: one on the art of 13th century Armenian miniaturist Grigor, The Art of the 13th century Armenian Painter Grigor Tsaghkogh (1986), and the other on the art of the painter Arshag Fetvadjian, Arshag Fetvadjian Masters and Treasures of Armenian Art (2011). Chookaszian has taught at Yerevan State University since 1978 and is one of the founders of the Department of Art History. In 1996, he established the UNESCO Chair of Armenian Art History.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in Lot P6 or P5 (permits are not required on Friday evenings).