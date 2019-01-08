Portantino Hosts Consul General, Mayor to Discuss Calif.-Armenia Cooperation

GLENDALE–Recently, State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, (D – La Canada Flintridge) hosted a working breakfast for Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian, Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, State Senator Henry Stern and City Clerk Ardashes Kassakhian.

Portantino Chairs the Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia & Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange. He and Senator Stern were part of a recent delegation to Armenia. Senator Stern, who represents much of the San Fernando Valley, is a member of the legislative Tech Caucus. Expanding tech opportunities and harnessing the intellectual capital in Armenia are priorities of Prime Minister Pashinyan and are areas of synergy and opportunity between Armenia and California.

“I was very pleased with my second trip to Armenia in September exploring the wide range of business and tech potential between California and Armenia. The recent election and the implications for California are very exciting. Generating a positive personal relationship with the Consul General will enhance our collective efforts and benefit the people of California and Armenia,” commented Portantino.

Over the past two decades, Senator Portantino has enjoyed a very close and positive relationship with the Armenian Community. In addition to the Select Committee he Chairs, the Senator has been a long-time ally and advocate of the Armenian Community and its causes. He was instrumental in securing a $3 million-dollar state investment in the Armenian American Museum in Glendale and has worked to enhance Genocide education in California schools.

“Our trip and the recent meeting with the Consul General will further expand potential cooperation between Glendale, California and Armenia. Senators Portantino and Stern continue to distinguish themselves as more than just supporters of our causes; they are our friends. I see tremendous potential for Yerevan and California stemming directly from their leadership,” added Mayor Sinanyan.

There are approximately 150,000 Armenians in Portantino’s State Senate District and California is home to the largest Armenian community in the country. The September delegation visited Yerevan and Gyumri. It met and explored opportunities with business and political leaders including the Prime Minister.

“Our breakfast meeting was very productive. I look forward to visiting the Senate, and particularly the two senators in Sacramento and delving deeper into our high-tech and broader partnerships and turning potential into action. There is tremendous excitement in Yerevan abo