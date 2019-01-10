Newly-Elected Lawmakers Take Oath of Office

YEREVAN—Ahead of Monday’s first session of Armenia’s National Assembly, the newly-elected members of parliament were sworn in on Thursday during a special ceremony at the Alexander Spenderyan Hall at the National Opera.

In a first for legislators, their parliamentary certificates were handed out by voters, who were picked by lottery and represented the electoral districts throughout Armenia.

The oldest of the voters who participated in the ceremony was 103-year-old Bavakan Piloyan.

The National Assembly will convene at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “My Step” alliance will hold 88 seats in the 132-seat Parliament. Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia Parties will have 26 and 18 members respectively.