ARS Rings in the New Year with a Banner Celebration

In following its annual tradition, the ARS of Western USA, Regional Executive held its New Year and Christmas Celebration this year on Friday, January 4 at Arbat Banquet Hall in Burbank, California. Approximately 350 ARS members and guests were in attendance to celebrate the New Year and Christmas holiday.

Official guests in attendance included ARS Central Executive Vice-Chairperson Nyree Derderian and Secretary Rita Hintlian, ARF Central Committee representative Dr. Carmen Ohanian, Armenia Fund President Maria Mehranian, Homenetmen Regional Executive representatives Nora Tchaparian and Dr. Souzy Ohanian, Hamazkayin Regional Executive Chairperson Seta Simonian and Vilma Kouyoumdjian. Also present were representatives of the Armenian Relief Society, Inc., as well as ARS and community benefactors.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian, who extended well wishes for the 2019 New Year and appreciation to ARS chapters and members for their volunteerism and dedication throughout the year.

Chairperson Poladian announced that in April 2019 the ARS of Western USA will be honored with the YWCA’s 2019 Heart & Excellence Award. She further explained that the region will celebrate its 35th Anniversary with a Gala on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Glendale Hilton Hotel, during which Jasik Jarahian, long-time ARS member and General Manager of the ARS Regional Headquarters, will be honored. Proceeds of the 35th Anniversary Gala will primarily benefit the ARS Families in Need Program.

In the enthusiastic and joyous atmosphere, ARS chapters engaged in reserving their tables and candle lighting sponsorships for the upcoming celebratory Gala. Guests also enjoyed entertainment by singer Varand Avanesian.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 25 chapters and more than 1,200 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, one-day schools, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For additional information, visit arswestusa.org or call (818) 500-1343.