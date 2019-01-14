Deadline to Nominate Educators Extended to Jan. 25

GLENDALE—The deadline to nominate educators to be recognized at the third annual Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon hosted by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Education Committee has been extended to January 25, 2019.

Nominations can be made for educators who have gone above their call of duty to teach their students about the Armenian Genocide in all areas of education, throughout the states that make up the ANCA-WR.

Nominations can be made through its website.

Selected submissions will be honored at the third annual Armenian Genocide Educators Awards Luncheon organized by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Education Committee taking place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at De Lux in Burbank, CA (237 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502).

All community members are invited to this event in order to show their appreciation, celebrate and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at www.ANCAWR.org/luncheonrsvp. Please make sure to reserve your tickets immediately as last year this event was sold out early. For additional information, visit www.ANCAWR.org/luncheon or call (818) 500-1918.