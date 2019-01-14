Nikol Pashinyan Appointed Armenia’s Prime Minister

YEREVAN—Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree Monday appointing Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia’s Prime Minister, who was nominated by his “My Step” bloc, which overwhelmingly won the parliamentary elections last month.

The “My Step” bloc holds 88 seats in the 132-seat National Assembly, thus its nominated candidate is appointed prime minister. According to Article 149 of Armenia’s Constitution, immediately after the new National Assembly is convened, the president appoints as prime minister the candidate nominated by the parliamentary majority.

During a meeting with Pashinyan, Sarkissian said “the Parliament should do its best to ensure that the ideas, hopes and expectations connected with the “velvet revolution” come true today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”

Pashnyan noted that the main expectations that have already come true include the return of power to people and establishment of democracy in Armenia.

“Democracy, rule of law and transparency are not just slogans, but a system of values we are guided by,” Pashinyan stated.

Under the Armenian constitution, Pashinian has five days to name members of his cabinet and ask the President to formally appoint them. He will then have 20 days to submit the government’s five-year policy program to the Parliament.

Hailing ties with Armenia, President Vladimir Putin of Russia was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Pashinyan on becoming Prime Minister.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian and His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians also congratulated Pashinyan on his appointment.