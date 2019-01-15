Armenia’s Ambassador to U.S. Presents Credential to Trump

WASHINGTON—Varuzhen Nersesyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, presented his diplomatic credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday during a ceremony at the White House.
During a brief discussion during the credentialing ceremony, Nersesyan conveyed well wishes on behalf of Armenia’s president, prime minister and its citizens, telling Trump that it is a great honor and privilege for him to represent Armenia in the United States during this crucial period.
Nersesyan and Trump also highlighted steps toward expanding bilateral relations between Armenia and the United States in various areas. The two emphasized the role of the Armenian-American community in enhancing the friendly relations between the two countries.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.