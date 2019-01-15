Armenia’s Ambassador to U.S. Presents Credential to Trump

WASHINGTON—Varuzhen Nersesyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, presented his diplomatic credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday during a ceremony at the White House.

During a brief discussion during the credentialing ceremony, Nersesyan conveyed well wishes on behalf of Armenia’s president, prime minister and its citizens, telling Trump that it is a great honor and privilege for him to represent Armenia in the United States during this crucial period.

Nersesyan and Trump also highlighted steps toward expanding bilateral relations between Armenia and the United States in various areas. The two emphasized the role of the Armenian-American community in enhancing the friendly relations between the two countries.