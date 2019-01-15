Rev. Arsen Kassabian Appointed Pastor of North Hollywood Parish

The Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church announced that by a decision of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Religious and Executive councils, Reverend Arsen Kassabian has been appointed pastor of the North Hollywood parish.

Rev. Kassabian officially assumed his new duties as parish pastor on Sunday, January 13. He previously served as pastor of St. Garabed Church of Las Vegas from November 2013 to August 2018.

Prelacy Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, presided over Divine Liturgy and formally introduced Rev. Kassabian to his new parish.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation East San-Fernando Valley’s Papken Seuni Gomideh was present at Sunday services and welcomed Rev. Kassabian during a special reception Sunday following church sevices.