ARF to Convene 33rd World Congress in Artsakh on Wednesday

YEREVAN—The 33rd World Congress of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation will be held from January 16 to 24 in Artsakh, with more than 100 delegates from all regions of the organization, as well as guests from around 30 countries.

World Congress, which is the highest body of the party, will hold its inaugural session at 11 a.m. at the Artsakh National Assembly.

The ARF World Congress will discuss the activities of the party during the past four years, determine the strategy and plans for the party for the upcoming four years.

At the end of the meeting, the World Congress will elect a new ARF Bureau, the highest governing body of the organization.