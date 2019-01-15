Parliament Elects Three Deputy Speakers

YEREVAN—Armenia’s newly-elected National Assembly on Tuesday elected three deputy speakers, two from the ruling My Step alliance and one from the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, affiliated with the businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.

Of the 132 members of parliament, 130 participated in Tuesday’s vote.

My Step’s Lena Nazaryan and Alen Simonyan were elected with 124 and 109 votes, respectively. The Prosperous Armenia Party’s Vahe Enfiajyan was elected with 108 votes.

Per the legislature’s rules, a third deputy speaker must be elected from the opposition forces represented in parliament. The Prosperous Armenia Party nominated Enfiajyan, while the Bright Armenia Party, the third political entity represented in parliament , nominated former Social Security Minister Mane Tandilyan.

During Monday’s inaugural session of Parliament, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to elect former deputy prime minister and My Step candidate Ararat Mirzoyan parliament speaker.