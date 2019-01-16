First-Ever Armenian Catholic Church in Moscow to be Built

Moscow city authorities have granted a 75,400 square-foot lot to the Armenian Catholic community of the Russian capital for building the city’s first-ever Armenian Catholic Church, the Armenian Catholic Primacy of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe told Armenpress.

Moscow city government reported the information after the January 11 visit of Archbishop Raphael Minassian, the Armenian Catholic Primate of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe, to the Russian capital.

According to official data currently 500 Armenian Catholic families live in Moscow, while the number is around 100,000 across Russia.