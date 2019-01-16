ANCA-WR Accepting Applications for Spring Internship Program

APPLY NOW

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is accepting applications for the spring session of its internship program. The ANCA-WR Internship Program is an intensive 10-week program that prepares college students and recent college graduates for a professional work environment while learning the intricacies of public policy and advocacy.

The deadline to submit applications is Saturday, January 26, 2019. Interested individuals may apply online at ancawr.org/internship.

“The ANCA-WR Internship Program is a great opportunity for students to gain a deeper understanding of politics and policy making by meeting with politicians and important figures in the Armenian community and through a multitude of workshops aimed to further improve your skills in networking, public speaking, and critical-thinking,” noted Taleen Nazarian, 2018 summer intern.

Throughout the ten weeks, interns will learn the intricacies of community organizing through weekly workshops and lectures with community leaders. Interns will be given assignments ranging from assisting organizational committees that implement policy to registering community members to vote through the ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes initiative. Interns with varying educational backgrounds and diverse professional aspirations ranging from political, educational, scientific, medical, and other fields will develop and hone leadership and advocacy skills which they will be able to utilize throughout their lives.

In addition to individual and joint projects, interns will participate in workshops featuring a variety of guest speakers including public officials, ANCA leadership, and community leaders. During these meetings, the interns engaged in candid discussions with elected officials, and developed a deeper sense of understanding and appreciation for our political system.

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students, and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state, and federal levels.

The spring session of the internship program will run from February 25, 2019 to May 3, 2019. Applicants must be high school graduates, aged 18 years or older. Candidates must be able to devote at least 15-20 hours a week to the program. For more information about the 2019 spring session of the ANCA-WR Internship Program, send an e-mail to info@ancawr.org or call 818.500.1918.

