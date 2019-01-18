ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Hosts Annual Holiday Reception

PASADENA—On January 10, the Pasadena Chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America held its annual holiday reception at the Pasadena Hovhannes and Hripsime Jivalagian Youth Center. The reception was attended in full capacity with the presence of local and state elected officials, community leaders, members, and supporters of the regional Armenian-American community.

California State Senator Anthony Portantino and Pasadena City Mayor Terry Tornek delivered remarks about the partnership of the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter and ongoing efforts to work with the ANCA and the Armenian-American community of Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation District Manager and former Los Angeles County Special Assistant, Assessor David Gevorkyan, served as the event’s Master of Ceremonies. As a former ANCA – Pasadena Chapter treasurer and board member, David Gevorkyan reminded guests of the challenging work carried out by ANCA’s local chapters and encouraged attendees to continue supporting the service of ANCA’s volunteers and activists.

As an annual tradition, the Pasadena Chapter’s annual report was delivered by its 2018-2019 former Pasadena Recreation and Parks Commissioner and current ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Chairperson, Donig Donabedian. Mr. Donabedian itemized the accomplishments of the Board mentioning the newly formed partnership between the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter and the County of Los Angeles with the establishment of the “Vote Center Placement Project”, fundraising for the 210 Freeway “Armenian Genocide Memorial” freeway signs, being part of and contributing to the Pasadena Police Chief Recruitment Panel and strengthening relationships with local and state government officials.

The event was highlighted with a special presentation in honor of retiring Pasadena Police Sergeant Gregory Afsharian’s thirty years of service in law enforcement and for the honorable representation of the Armenian-American community. Sergeant Afsharian was presented with a certificate of appreciation with the participation of Mayor Terry Tornek, City Manager Steve Mermell, and City Treasurer Vic Erganian.

Our sincere gratitude goes to Color Dots Printing, Sipan Bakery, Vrej Pastry, Remedy Liquor, Patille Dance Studio, and Marshall Fundamental High School Jazz Band for their contributions, sponsorship, and ongoing support. The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Board of Directors extends its gratitude to event coordinators Shoghig Yepremian and Rita Abajian and David George Gevorkyan for his tireless service to the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter and the Pasadena community.

Guests included U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff’s District Representative Mary Hovagimian; California State Senator Anthony Portantino; California State Senator Anthony Portantino’s District Representative Arda Tchakian; California State Assembly Member Chris Holden’s Director of Communications Garo Manjikian; Assistant Field Representative to 5th district Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Christian Daly; City of Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek; District 2 Councilmember Margaret McAustin; District 4 Councilmember Gene Masuda; City of Sierra Madre Councilmember John Harabedian; La Crescenta Town Council President Harry Leon; Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education Member Dr. Roy Boulghourjian; Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell; Pasadena City Treasurer Vic Erganian; Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) District Director David Gevorkyan; Pasadena Police Sergeant Greg Afsharian (Ret.); Pasadena City Fire Chief Bertral T. Washington; Pasadena City Senior Executive Assistant to the Fire Chief Mariam Movsesian; Pasadena City Human Relations Commissioner Dr. Emma Oshagan; Pasadena City Human Relations Commissioner Nat Nehdar; Marshall Fundamental High School Principal Dr. Mark Anderson; Pasadena NAACP Chairperson Alan Edson; Pasadena NAACP Secretary Juanita Tillman; ANCA-Western Region Board Member Raffi Kassabian; ANCA-Western Region Communications Director Dickran Khodanian; Pasadena Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairperson Arman Baghdoyan; Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church Reverend Fr. Boghos Baltayan; Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool Director Garine Joukadarian; Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial (PAGMC) Chairperson Shoghig Yepremian; Pasadena City College (P.C.C.) Board of Trustees Vice President James A. Osterling; P.C.C. Professors Kevork Halladjian and Hrayr Andreasyan; Glendale Community College (G.C.C) Professor Sona Donoyan Arabian; Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Student and Family Services Coordinator Eric Alvarez; PUSD Families In Transition Senior Community Advocate Socorro Naranjo-Rocha; and PUSD Families in Transition Community Advocate, Martha Jimenez.