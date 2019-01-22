ARS Western US to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

GLENDALE—In 1984, the Armenian-American community west of the Rocky Mountains had flourished, with a network of eight Armenian day schools in California alone, more than 30 churches and numerous Armenian cultural and social centers in communities from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The Armenian Relief Society, which had laid roots in Fresno, California in 1915, had spawned 16 chapters that required regional leadership. Thus was born, the Armenian Relief Society of Western US, this year celebrating its 35th Anniversary with a total of 25 chapters in California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada.

The 35th Anniversary Gala of the ARS of Western USA will be celebrated on March 9 at the Glendale Hilton (100 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, Calif.), an elegant evening with entertainment by the Allen G. Orchestra. Proceeds from the Gala will primarily benefit the ARS Families in Need/Homeless Fund. A continuing rise in the need for immediate and emergency assistance has made this a priority area of focus in the organization’s programs and the ARS of Western US looks forward to the community’s backing.

On the occasion of this milestone anniversary, the ARS Regional Executive Board will also honor its long-time member Jasmen ‘Jasik’ Jarahian, General Manager of the ARS Headquarters. Since 1990, she has dedicated her passion, purpose and devotion to furthering the humanitarian mission of the ARS. Jarahian’s unrelenting strength and vast organizational experience has driven countless programs to fruition and success, ranging from aid to Armenia and Artsakh, to supporting orphans and college students, individuals and families in need, homeless persons, local programs and beyond.

Additional information can obtained by contacting the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org. Event sponsorship opportunities, including candle lighting sponsorships, are also available.

The Armenian Relief Society, founded in 1910 in New York City, has chapters in 27 countries around the world. The ARS of Western USA is one of 10 regional bodies that govern the international network of ARS chapters. There are 1,240 members of the Armenian Relief Society in the Western Region.

Our region’s pivotal programs are aimed at offering assistance to individuals and families in need through the areas of educational, social and family services, humanitarian aid, cultural advancement, and more. The ARS of Western USA operates a Social Services Division; a Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center; 16-one day schools and 3 full-time day care preschools. ARS also provides support to kindergartens and youth centers in Armenia, Artsakh, and Javakhk.