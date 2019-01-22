Ankara Says No Yerevan Ties Without Karabakh Resolution

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mehmet Cavusoglu
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mehmet Cavusoglu

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mehmet Cavusoglu

Official Ankara, once again, said normalization of the Turkey-Armenia relations would be impossible without a resolution to the Karabakh conflict that is beneficial to Azerbaijan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement on Monday while speaking to students in Antalya about Turkey’s posturing on regional issues.

“It is necessary to be proactive to deal with some of the issues at hand. It isn’t just enough to protect only your interests. With the Karabakh conflict unresolved, neither stability in the Caucasus nor normalization of relations with Armenia is possible. We are going to be more consistent with those issues in 2019,” said Cavusoglu as reported by Ermenihaber.

In the conclusion of his remarks, Cavusoglu accused the Armenian lobby of “black propaganda.”

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

3 Comments

  1. Jeff said:

    If it was just the Armenian lobby? Currently there is a group of lobbies actively working against Turkey. Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Kurds. You name it . Nobody wants a neo-ottoman empire.

    Reply
  2. mgl said:

    Beneficial to Azerbaijan? Of course. But go to Hell you both Aderbaijan and Turkey.

    Reply
  3. Raffi said:

    Armenia is better off with the border closed until the Genocide issue is solved, Turkey never honors it’s commitments, didn’t do in the past, will not do in the future, only ironclad agreements should be considered.

    Reply

*

Top