Ankara Says No Yerevan Ties Without Karabakh Resolution

Official Ankara, once again, said normalization of the Turkey-Armenia relations would be impossible without a resolution to the Karabakh conflict that is beneficial to Azerbaijan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement on Monday while speaking to students in Antalya about Turkey’s posturing on regional issues.

“It is necessary to be proactive to deal with some of the issues at hand. It isn’t just enough to protect only your interests. With the Karabakh conflict unresolved, neither stability in the Caucasus nor normalization of relations with Armenia is possible. We are going to be more consistent with those issues in 2019,” said Cavusoglu as reported by Ermenihaber.

In the conclusion of his remarks, Cavusoglu accused the Armenian lobby of “black propaganda.”