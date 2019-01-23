Australia ANC Director Meets with Artsakh Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT—The Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), Haig Kayserian met with Artsakh Foreign Minister, Masis Mayilian on Tuesday.

The meeting, which took place at the Artsakh Foreign Ministry reviewed recent developments in the Nagorno Karabakh peace process, as well as ANC-AU efforts in raising awareness for the rights to self-determination for the Armenians of Artsakh.

Mayilian was highly praised these initiatives, as well as the efforts of the greater Armenian-Australian community and the Republic of Artsakh’s Representative in Australia, Kaylar Michaelian.

Kayserian, who was accompanied by Artsakh Member of Parliament, Davit Ishkhanyan and the Chair of Armenian National Committee – International, Hagop Der Khachaturian, pointed out that some of the key 2018 achievements which were discussed included:

Recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the City of Ryde;

Australia’s foreign policy shift to a more neutral standing on the Nagorno Karabakh peace process;

Multiple speeches in the New South Wales and Federal parliaments advocating for the right to self-determination of the Republic of Artsakh; and

The meetings with Federal Parliamentarians during the visit of former State Minister, Arayik Harutyunyan, whose trip to Australia was also highlighted by a resolution from the New South Wales (NSW) Armenia – Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, declaring the cross-party collective’s solidarity with the Republic of Artsakh and its people’s right to self-determination.

“Mr. Mayilian was very appreciative of our community’s efforts in standing with the Republic of Artsakh, promoting the safety and rights of its citizens,” Kayserian said. “I reiterated our pledge to continue with renewed vigour, as Armenian-Australians will always prioritise peace and security for the Republic of Artsakh.”

Mayilian and Kayserian discussed future plans to increase bilateral relations between the Republic of Artsakh and Australia, and they set certain targets in this regard.