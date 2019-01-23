Pashinyan Says Aliyev Meeting was ‘Simply an Exchange of Ideas’

YEREVAN—A day after holding what is being called an “informal meeting” with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Davos, Switzerland, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there were no deals struck between the two about a resolution to the ongoing Karabakh conflict.

In a Facebook Live post on Wednesday, Pashinyan explained that during his meeting with Aliyev on Thursday, as well as at the two previous ones held in December and September, the two leaders discussed the history of the Karabakh negotiations process.

“We have also discussed the possibilities, as well as the conditions that exist for a resolution [to the conflict],” said Pashinyan.

“We haven’t discussed any specific details, we simply exchanged ideas. To a certain extent this is also a chance for exchange of ideas and mutual familiarization with perceptions about the negotiations process. I would like to emphasize that the main focus of all the discussions has been what we have spoken about publicly,” explained Pashinyan, who said the meeting with Aliyev was not planned.

“We simply used this event. It just happened. I simply find it very important to note – it just happened,” said Pashinyan explaining that the organizers of the World Economic Forum, which had brought both leaders to Davos, asked them whether they would mind talking and the two agreed.

“The basis of this meeting was an agreement that in general, if we happen to be in the same place, at least we won’t avoid any contact,” said Pashinyan.

Official Stepanakert welcomed Tuesday’s meeting with Artsakh presidential spokesperson David Babayan calling it another opportunity to keep the continuity of the negotiation process for the Nagorno-Krabakh conflict resolution process.

“Artsakh has always welcomed any such meetings in a sense that they maintain the continuity of the negotiation process and contribute to the preservation of stability and peace in the region. We don’t imagine that any anti-Artsakh decision can be made [during such meetings],” Babayan said.

“The fact that they would meet was predictable because they both were participating in the same event. But as for what issues have been discussed, it’s impossible to talk about the comprehensive resolution of the conflict at this moment. First of all, the complete format of the negotiations with the participation of Stepanakert has not been restored. And also Azerbaijan has not changed its revanchist, Armenophobic positions yet,” added Babayan.