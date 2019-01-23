Artsakh President Hosts ARF World Congress Participants

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Wednesday hosted the participants of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation 33rd World Congress, which kicked off at the Artsakh National Assembly hall on January 14 with 100 delegates and guests from 30 countries.

In welcoming his guests, Sahakian said that the convening the World Congress in Stepanakert was a significant political event for Artsakh.

In his remarks, Sahakian highlighted the contributions of the ARF to the Artsakh National Liberation Movement, the formation and development of Artsakh’s statehood, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora triumvirate, as well as maintaining the Armenian national identity and advancing the Armenian Cause.

Issues related to the state-building process, domestic and foreign policy and regional processes were also discussed during the meeting.

Following the meeting, ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman Davit Ishkhanyan told ArtsakhPress that the participants of the meeting had the opportunity to delve into and discuss challenges facing the Armenian people, as well as current state of the Karabakh peace process.

“I should state that for the first time in the history of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the World Congress is being held in Artsakh,” Ishkanyan told ArtsakhPress.

“Artsakh has its place and role in solving the problems facing the Armenian people. We must not forget that over the past 30 years the Artsakh issue has been the most important issue in our national reality. Holding this meeting in Artsakh aims to assess the concerns that have emerged recently and we must find proper solutions to those challenges,” added Ishkhanyan.