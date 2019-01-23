ANCA-WR Meets with Armenia’s Consul General to L.A.

GLENDALE –Representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region Board and Staff on Tuesday visited Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Dr. Armen Baibourtian to offer the organization’s greetings on the New Year and Christmas holidays.

The representatives of the ANCA-WR conveyed the organization’s well wishes for a prosperous New Year to Baibourtian, who was accompanied by Counselor Varazdat Pahalvuni. They also promised their support to work closely with the Consulate throughout the year on initiatives aimed at the advancement of the Armenian state and the diaspora community in the U.S.

In turn welcoming the ANCA-WR Board and Staff, Consul General Baibourtian provided a series of updates and delivered an overview of the Consulate’s events and initiatives for the new year. He also presented the current structure of the office staff as well as its upcoming priorities.

The ANCA-WR delegation also gifted the Consulate with a framed black and white photo of San Francisco area Armenians in 1918 at the local July 4th parade celebrating freedom and urging the US to stand with a newly independent Republic of Armenia – America’s “Little Ally.” The inscription on the plaque of the photo reads: “Celebrating A Century of U.S.-Armenia Relations: Presented to the Armenian Consulate of Los Angeles by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region.”

ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian presented the gift to Consul General Baibourtian, explaining that “This is a very meaningful and symbolic photo which dates back to the early months of the First Independent Republic of Armenia, when Armenian Americans then, as now, look to the United States for support in the ongoing fight for freedom and democracy. Today, we recognize and celebrate this century-long relationship, and we very much appreciate Consul General Baibourtian’s open door policy to work with us in advancing our Cause.”

This is the third encounter that the ANCA-WR Board and Staff have had with Consul General Baibourtian since he assumed his role with the previous two meetings being held at ANCA regional headquarters. Throughout each meeting, the Consul General expressed his readiness to develop relations with all community organizations and to work together to strengthen mutually beneficial relationships between the Diaspora and the Homeland.

