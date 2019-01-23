Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Joins Armenian Caucus

AURORA, Colo.–Colorado’s freshman Congressman Jason Crow (D), whose district is home to the Centennial State’s largest Armenian American constituency and the Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway, has become the newest member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

“The Armenian community is a vital part of Colorado sixth’s district and, as a member of the Armenian Caucus, I look forward to working with our local Armenian leaders and helping serve as the community’s advocate in Congress,” said Rep. Jason Crow in a statement sent to the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region.

“We thank and commend Congressman Crow for joining the Armenian Caucasus within just weeks of starting his service in the US House of Representatives,” remarked ANCA-WR chair Nora Hovsepian, “and we look forward to his sustained advocacy for Armenian Genocide recognition, humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Artsakh, and enhanced US-Armenia relations.”

In November 2018, after a heated campaign, Crow unseated five-term Republican incumbent Mike Coffman, who in recent years had become a strong supporter of the Armenian American community. During the campaign, Crow reached out to the Armenian community and, upon victory, met with ANCA-WR’s Denver-based community development coordinator Simon Maghakyan and constituents Byuzand Yeremyan, Hasmik Khachaturyan, and Mher Ginosyan to discuss issues of concern to the Armenian American community.

“I am pleased that Congressman Crow acted swiftly on his promise to join the Armenian Caucus,” remarked constituent and community leader Yeremyan. “In December, when we met with him over coffee, it was evident that Jason Crow was not a typical politician but a fellow citizen who cares about the communities he represents. He was very knowledgeable and sympathetic about the issues concerning his constituents, which makes me believe that he will make a difference for our district, including by being a proactive advocate for the Armenian community,” continued Yeremyan.

A former Army Ranger and lawyer, Congressman Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District in central Colorado including Aurora, much of the eastern Denver metropolitan area as well as portions of Centennial, Littleton, Brighton, and Highlands Ranch. The son of small business owners, Crow worked his way through college by joining the National Guard and working construction jobs. It was during his National Guard training that he first felt the call to serve and joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, ultimately graduating at the top of his class as the Distinguished Military Graduate. Congressman Crow was commissioned as an Army officer upon which he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. During the invasion of Iraq, Crow led a platoon of paratroopers where he earned a Bronze Star for his combat actions. Following his tour in Iraq, Crow joined the U.S. Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment and served two more tours in Afghanistan, eventually achieving the rank of Captain. Congressman Crow serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

