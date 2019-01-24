ARF World Congress Concludes, Elects New Bureau

On January 24, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation 33rd World Congress, which convened on January 16 in the Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, concluded its activities.

The World Congress, after an exhaustive discussion of the agenda, which was publicized, elected a Bureau, the highest governing body of the organization.

In its plenary session, the ARF Bureau elected Hagop Der-Khachadourian as its chairman.

Rounding out the ARF Bureau are:

Armen Rustamyan: President

Vigen Baboumian

Aram Kaloustian

Viken Yacoubian

Hagop Khatcherian

Arsen Hambartsoumyan

Giro Manoyan

Benjamin Bdjakdjian

Spartak Seyranyan

Raffi Donabedian

Hovsep Der-Kevorkian

Mourad Papazian

ARF Bureau Public Information Office

Stepanakert, Artsakh

January 24, 2019