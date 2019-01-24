ARF World Congress Concludes, Elects New Bureau

On January 24, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation 33rd World Congress, which convened on January 16 in the Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, concluded its activities.
The World Congress, after an exhaustive discussion of the agenda, which was publicized, elected a Bureau, the highest governing body of the organization.
In its plenary session, the ARF Bureau elected Hagop Der-Khachadourian as its chairman.
Rounding out the ARF Bureau are:
Armen Rustamyan: President
Vigen Baboumian
Aram Kaloustian
Viken Yacoubian
Hagop Khatcherian
Arsen Hambartsoumyan
Giro Manoyan
Benjamin Bdjakdjian
Spartak Seyranyan
Raffi Donabedian
Hovsep Der-Kevorkian
Mourad Papazian
ARF Bureau Public Information Office
Stepanakert, Artsakh
January 24, 2019
