ARF World Congress Issues Statement on Artsakh

The 33rd Armenian Revolutionary Federation World Congress announces:

The Declaration of Independence of the Artsakh Republic and the independent state that has been guaranteed by its Constitution, as well as it territorial integrity cannot be compromised.

The signing of a military-political agreement between the republics of Armenia and Artsakh, in a short period of time, is an urgent imperative.

With its worldwide structure, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation expresses its unwavering support to the authorities of the Artsakh Republic, pledging its readiness to continue its steadfast commitment to the Artsakh leadership’s efforts to develop and enhance the country’s socio-economic situation, its security and territorial integrity.

Taking into consideration the increased momentum in the Karabakh negotiations in recent months, and the concerns that have emanated from the announcements and steps taken by the sides to the conflict and the mediators,

The 33rd ARF World Congress states that:

The negotiations must proceed with the complete participation by the Artsakh Republic authorities;

The leadership of Armenia, on the world stage, must continue to lead the charge as the guarantor of Artsakh’s independence and security.

33rd ARF World Congress

Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic

January 24, 2019