Funeral Notice: Dr. Robin (Rubik) Hacop Gharapetian

DR. ROBIN (RUBIK) HACOP GHARAPETIAN
Born on December 11, 1930, Tabriz
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle and relative Dr. Robin (Rubik) Hacop Gharapetian, which took place on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Glendale, California.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church (Red Church) of Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Hilda Gharapetian
Son, Ara and Maggie Gharapetian
Son, Allen and Beatris Gharapetian
Son, Aris and Katherine Gharapetian
Grandchildren, Brandon, Alyssa, Celine, Alec and Anthony Gharapetian
Sister, Anik Vartany
Cousin, Jirair and Volga Karapetian
Cousin, Hersik Mesropian
Cousin, Sebouh and Iren Sinanian
Niece, Meline and Mark Momjian
Nephew, Armen and Alina Vartany
Niece, Janet Garabedian
Nephew, John Garabedian
Nephew, Greg and Laurie Garabedian
And the entire Der Boghossian and Hovanessian families and friends
A memorial dinner reception will follow at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church Kouyoumjian Hall, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale CA 91207.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.