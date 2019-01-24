Funeral Notice: Dr. Robin (Rubik) Hacop Gharapetian

DR. ROBIN (RUBIK) HACOP GHARAPETIAN

Born on December 11, 1930, Tabriz

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle and relative Dr. Robin (Rubik) Hacop Gharapetian, which took place on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Glendale, California.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church (Red Church) of Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hilda Gharapetian

Son, Ara and Maggie Gharapetian

Son, Allen and Beatris Gharapetian

Son, Aris and Katherine Gharapetian

Grandchildren, Brandon, Alyssa, Celine, Alec and Anthony Gharapetian

Sister, Anik Vartany

Cousin, Jirair and Volga Karapetian

Cousin, Hersik Mesropian

Cousin, Sebouh and Iren Sinanian

Niece, Meline and Mark Momjian

Nephew, Armen and Alina Vartany

Niece, Janet Garabedian

Nephew, John Garabedian

Nephew, Greg and Laurie Garabedian

And the entire Der Boghossian and Hovanessian families and friends

A memorial dinner reception will follow at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church Kouyoumjian Hall, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale CA 91207.