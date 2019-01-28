Aram I, Paylan Exchange Views on Pressing Issues

ANTELIAS, Lebanon—Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) met with His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia on Saturday at the Catholicosate.

“The focus of the more than hour-long meeting was Armenian-Turkish relations, the Genocide issue, the Sis Catholicosate issue, the current situation of the Armenian community in Turkey and other relevant and pressing matters,” said a press statement issued by the Catholicosate.

Paylan briefed the Catholicos about the aforementioned topics and expressed his views on them.

After the meeting Paylan visited the St. Martyrs Memorial outside the Catholicosate headquarters to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.