Artsakh President Meets with ARF Bureau Leaders

STEPANAKERT—After the conclusion of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s 33rd World Congress that was held in Artsakh, the chairman and president of the party’s newly-elected Bureau, Hagop Der-Khachadourian and Armen Rustamyan met on Friday with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian.

Sahakian congratulated the two on their election to the ARF’s highest body and wished them success in their endeavors.

Sahakian expressed hope that the ARF will continue to keep Artsakh in the spotlight by actively participating in the development and strengthening of our republic.

Also present at the meeting was Davit Ishkhanyan, the chairman of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee.

On January 23, Sahakian met with all World Congress participants, following which he hosted a dinner to welcome and honor the ARF and its World Congress.