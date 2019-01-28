Prime Minister, President Welcome ARF Bureau Members

During two separate meetings over the weekend, President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed members of the newly-elected Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

On Sunday, ARF Bureau chairman Hagop Der-Khachadourian was joined by Bureau President Armen Rustamyan, as well as fellow members Giro Manoyan, Spartak Seyranian and Arsen Hamabartsumyan visited Pashinyan, who welcomed the leaders.

“I want to congratulate you personally and other elected members of the Bureau, wish you every success for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and our people, as a whole,” said Pashinyan to Der-Khachadourian and his fellow Bureau members.

“Of course, I have always said that I highly appreciate the activities of the ARF, and I consider it important to further develop its activities,” said Pashinyan. “Our government is committed to a broad and effective cooperation with the ARF.”

The prime minister acknowledged that the sides do not always agree on issues, but said there were aspects on which the two share common views.

“I am confident that we will be able to discuss topical issues,” said Pashinyan.

Der-Khachadourian thanked Pashinyan for the meeting, to which he said an invitation was extended prior to the conclusion of the ARF World Congress. The Bureau chairman also congratulated Pashinyan on his re-appointment as Armenia’s prime minister.

“Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister. First of all, I would like to personally congratulate you on your reappointment to the post of Prime Minister and thank you for having invited the new ARF Bureau members even before the upcoming ARF General Meeting. I am glad that there is an opportunity to hold an open conversation.

“As we emphasize in our statements, our goal is to have a strong homeland and Diaspora, and I am confident that there are many areas in this direction in which we can cooperate in the best interest of our national priorities. We have always supported our statehood; we are the most ardent defenders of the rights of all Armenians living in Armenia, Artsakh, as well as in other Armenian lands,” added Der-Khachadourian.

During the meeting, the members of the ARF Bureau briefed Pashinyan about the activities of the 33rd ARF World Congress, which convened in Artsakh for the first time and concluded with the election of the new Bureau last Thursday.

Meeting with President Sarkissian

On Saturday, Der-Khachadourian was joined by Rustamyan, Seyranyan, Hambartsumyan, as well as Mourad Papazian and Dr. Viken Yacoubian in meeting with President Sarkissian.

President Sarkissian congratulated them and wished the party success in its endeavors. He also was briefed about the World Congress and the priorities set for the party by that meeting.