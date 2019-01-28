ARF Western U.S. Central Committee Announcement on Armed Forces Day

The strongest guarantor of our homeland’s independence and security is the Armenian Army, toward which the Armenian nation’s gratitude and obligation has no boundaries.

We are elevated by the victories of our glorious Armenian Army and we bow our heads to the sacrifice of our fallen and wounded soldiers. The life of every single soldier on the frontlines is precious and invaluable. It is with that understanding that we unequivocally support programs that make our borders impenetrable. We support efforts to assist the families of our fallen and wounded soldiers, and those aimed of securing a dignified life for the soldiers that are currently serving.

We wish a safe tour of duty to our soldiers and eternal gratitude to Armenia’s victorious Armed Forces.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

January 28, 2019

Los Angeles, California