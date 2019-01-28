ARF Supreme Council of Armenia on Armed Forces Day

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia congratulates the 27th anniversary of establishment of Armenia’s Armed Forces.

The army, which during its formation, carved a new victorious page in our modern history by liberating Artsakh. During the years, the Army has become a singular government institution, which the Armenian people unequivocally trust and support. The Armenian Army is the guarantor of our independence, our borders and liberated territories.

The large ARF family strongly stands by our army. We are dedicated to the “Nation-Army” principle and express our unwavering support to its realization.

Congratulations Armenian Soldier.

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia