Ferrahian, Manoogian Schools Vandalized Overnight with Turkish Flags

VIEW GALLERY: Turkish flags were hung on the premises of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian school on Jan. 29.

The Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School and the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, in Encino and Canoga Park respectively, were vandalized overnight, in what police are calling a hate incident and a hate crime, after school officials reported Turkish flags hanging on campus.

After reviewing footage from security cameras, officials are reporting that at 4 a.m. Tuesday a man wearing a mask approached the Ferrahian campus and began hanging the flags on the fence facing White Oak Avenue and on the staircase railings inside the campus.

Police have been called at both campuses and are investigating.

Ferrahian school principal Sossi Shanlian assured parents that all precaution has been taken to ensure safety of the school.

“We would like to assure you that the school has taken precautions to ensure the safety of our students and authorities have been notified,” said a letter signed by Shanlian sent to parents posted to the school’s Facebook page.

Ferrahian students hung Armenian tri-colors throughout the campus, in reaction to the vandalism at their school.

Similarly, the administration of the Manoogian-Demirdjian school also sent a note to parents reporting that the Los Angeles Police Department has characterized the incident as a “hate incident,” adding that LAPD officers will be on campus on Wednesday during the regular student drop-off hours.

“We are confident that the school is safe, however, as a precautionary measure, we would like everyone to park off campus during afternoon pick up today,” said the letter from Manoogian-Demirdjian administration.

This is a developing story. Asbarez will have more details as they become available.