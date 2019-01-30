Burbank ANCA Hosts Local Officials During Holiday Gathering

From l to r: Paula Devine, Glendale City Councilmember; Zareh Sinanyan, Glendale mayor; Silva Kechichian, Chair of ANCA Burbank ; Sharon Springer, Burbank vice-mayor ; Bob Frutos, Burbank City Councilmember. Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan with Glendale City Councilmember Paula Devine Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChase, and Mary Hovagimian, Congressman Adam Schiff's representative ANCA Burbank board members from left to right: Aroosh Shahbazian, Houri Tavitian, Silva Kechichian, Annette Kargodorian, Sarkis Simonian and Antranig Jarchafjian, ACF Burbank Liaison Master of Ceremonies Garn Yegparian Garen Yegparian (left) with Hagop Hergelian, Burbank Police commissioner The attendees of the ANCA Burbank Holiday Party From l to r: Arda Tchakian, Senator Anthony Portantino representative, Silva Kechichian and Mary Hovagimian, Congressman Adam Schiff's representative

BURBANK, Calif.—The Armenian National Committee of America, Burbank (ANCA-Burbank) hosted its annual Armenian Christmas reception on January 14 at the Beshir Mardirosian Burbank Youth Center’s Liberty Hall.

Elected officials from Burbank, neighboring cities, and state offices, members of various boards and commissions, and other community leaders attended the festive dinner. Representatives from the various organizations that call the Burbank Youth Center home as well as from the ANCA-Western Region were also in attendance.

“For many years, this event brings together the community in a fun setting,” said Silva Kechichian, chairperson of the ANCA-Burbank Chapter. “We discuss accomplishments of the past and plan future cooperation with each other, providing a networking opportunity to all attendees,” Kechichian continued.

The event was generously hosted by the Atamian family, in memory of their recently deceased mother, Mrs Janette Atamian. Mrs Atamian was married to her late husband in 1951 in Beirut, Lebanon. They were happily married for 66 years.

Long-time ANCA activist Garen Yegparian served as emcee for the event, providing updates about the ANCA’s recent accomplishments, and the activities of the other organizations that operate out of the Burbank Youth Center, including the Armenian Youth Federation “Varak” and AYF Juniors “Gaidzag,” Homenetmen “Sipan,” the Armenian Relief Society “Araz,” and the Armenian Cultural Foundation Burbank chapters. “Through our commitment to community relations, we have worked with the Burbank Temporary Aid center,” said Yegparian. He also spoke of ANCA Burbank’s commitment to local schools, where the chapter has educated students on Armenian history, and has shared the Armenian Genocide education curriculum to BUSD teachers. “ANCA Burbank has also donated books to Burbank library and has organized a career path at Woodbury University with BUSD,” added Yegparian.

ANCA Burbank encourages greater interaction between members of the Armenian community and public officials. It organizes Town Hall events and meetings for citizens with their elected officials and city administrators to provide forums for direct interaction with those in government.

ANCA Burbank engages in voter rights education, voter registration drives, and get out the vote efforts. It encourages community participation in the political process through voting and other civic activities and involvement. Yegparian thanked the benefactors of the Burbank Youth Center, Mr Timmig Mardirossian and the Mardirossian family, for providing a home to the hundreds of youth, athletes, and activists who use the Burbank Youth Center as the home for their community activities. Finally, he thanked the city and state officials in attendance for their unwavering support and commitment to making Burbank a safe and inviting home to hundreds of Armenian-American families.

The Armenian National Committee of America, Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the area’s Armenian American community and promotes increased Armenian American civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.