San Francisco Community to Raise Funds to Combat Domestic Violence In Armenia

Women’s Support Center Executive Director Maro Matosian to speak on February 10 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Armenian community will gather to learn about the status of women in Armenia and raise funds for the Women’s Support Center.

Based in Yerevan, Armenia, the WSC is a domestic violence center providing services that include a 24-hour hotline, counseling, safe houses, legal assistance, professional training, and education and advocacy programs for women and girls. Its mission is to combat and prevent domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victim, the rehabilitation of family members, advocacy regarding social and legal reform to prevent intimate partner and family violence, and raising awareness about domestic violence and its consequences.

Maro Matosian, executive director of the Women’s Support Center will discuss the status of women in Armenia, government policies to combat domestic violence, and the work of the Women’s Support Center. Violence against women is a pervasive public health and societal problem in Armenia, with one in four women experiencing domestic abuse.

Organized by the Friends of the Women’s Support Center, the event will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Vasbouragan Hall, 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, California. Tax–deductible donations are $50. Tickets can be reserved via email at BayAreaforWSC@gmail.com. Online donations can also be made here. For online donations, please note “SF Feb. 2019 Event” in the comment section.

All proceeds will go directly to the Women’s Support Center to help end the cycle of domestic violence in Armenia. For more information, please visit http://www.womensupportcenter.org/.