Ferrahian Student to Take Part in Model U.N in the Hague

BY VAHAN HOVANNISIAN

Ferrahian offers its students unique and enriching educational opportunities both inside and outside the classroom. An example of the latter is Ferrahian’s annual participation at Model United Nations summits held at UCLA, UC Berkeley, USC and other universities and high schools throughout California. These events provide California middle and high school students the chance to develop their speech, debate and critical reasoning skills in a competitive but collegial environment. Ferrahian’s regular presence and successes at these proceedings are the direct result of the tireless dedication of Hourig Demirjian, who has patiently helped to hone her students’ skills for nearly three decades.

In 2017, Ferrahian’s Model UN program took an even bigger leap forward when, for the first time, it sent 16 students to Japan for the Pacific Rim International Model United Nations conference. The journey was a great success; not only did the students excel in the highly competitive conference attended by hundreds of peers from around the world, but they were given the opportunity to personally interact with and gain an appreciation for unfamiliar cultures. Indeed, several of the Ferrahian participants spent a few nights at the homes of “host families,” opening the door to meaningful conversations and memorable experiences.

On the heels of the Japan trip, Demirjian and Principal Sossi Shanlian have collaborated to further broaden Ferrahian’s reach by sending 16 students in March 2019 to The Hague, Netherlands, where another significant Model UN event is scheduled to take place. Demirjian firmly believes that there is no better place for a gathering of students from around the world than at The Hague, home of the International Court of Justice.

Without question, the upcoming journey to The Hague will continue to strengthen the Ferrahian students’ oratory and analytical skills while providing yet another unforgettable global experience. In preparation for the event, the 16 participants have been working diligently on their craft, eager to show the world that Ferrahian is worthy of it all.

Vahan Hovannisian is a senior at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School