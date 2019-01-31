Russia Welcomes Armenian-Azerbaijani ‘Contacts’

MOSCOW—The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday that Moscow welcomed “constructive contacts” between Yerevan and Baku on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, adding that Russia’s position on the matter is unchanged.

“We perform our mediation function in good faith and, it seems to me, we do a quality job. We welcome the political contacts that took place recently between Yerevan and Baku at various levels,” Zakharova said.

She noted that Russia considers recent developments the right way to “move forward.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an informal meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Davos, Switzerland last week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Pashinyan said after the talks that the two exchanged views on the current and future steps on Nagorno Karabakh peace process.