Join AYF TODAY on Community-Wide Walk in Response to Hate Crime at Schools

ENCINO—On Friday, February 1, the Armenian Youth Federation – Western United States (AYF – WUS) West San Fernando Valley “Sardarabad” Chapter will be organizing a community-wide walk that will commence from Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School to the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Louise Avenue, then back to the high school.

The community walk is being organized in response to the events that took place on the morning of January 29, 2019, when two local Armenian schools, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School and AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, were vandalized with Turkish flags on and around the perimeter of the campus.

“This walk will be held to show that we [the Armenian community] will not respond to their actions with fear, rather togetherness, and a sense of community” said Koko Abounayan, Chairperson of the AYF – WUS West San Fernando Valley Chapter, “A community that the school has been a part of since 1964.”

Date: Friday, February 1, 2019

Start Time: 4 p.m. PST

Starting Point: Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School (5300 White Oak Ave, Encino, CA 91316)

Midpoint: Corner of Ventura Boulevard and Louise Avenue (1 mile walk from Start Point)

End Point: Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School (Totaling to a 2-mile walk)

The AYF invites everyone to take part in the community-wide walk on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Let us come together to show that we will not be intimidated by the hate crimes perpetrated last Tuesday morning.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.