Aram I Awards ‘Knight of Cilicia’ Medal to Metti Doumanian

ANTELIAS, Lebanon—On Saturday, January 26, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, bestowed the “Knight of Cilicia” medal to Metti Doumanian in memory of her husband Dr. Krikor Doumanian, a longtime benefactor of the Catholicosate of Cilicia, Bird’s Nest Orphanage, and the Western Prelacy.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian participated in the conferring of the medal, as did the benefactor’s children Dr. Greg Doumanian and Nancy Doumanian-Panossian.

The Catholicos spoke highly of Dr. Doumanian’s years-long friendship and support, and expressed his wishes that the Doumanian family to carry on his legacy by continuing to support the mission of our Church.