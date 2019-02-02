Funeral Notice: Zepur Karamanoukian

ZEPUR LEON KARAMANOUKIAN

Born, Beirut Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister Zepur Karamanoukian, which took place on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Monday,February 4, at 1 p.m. at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Burial will be private.

She is survived by her:

Children, Hrair Karamanoukian;

Hratch and Karen Karamaougian;

Tamar and Paul Krekorian and children;

Raffy and Silva Karamanoukian and their three children Levon, Lucas, and Aram;

Brother, Zareh Kokozian;

Sister-in-law Nora Geukgeuzian and son Geovanni Geukgeuzian (Lebanon);

And the entire Karamanoukian, Guekguezian families, relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at her daughter’s residence, 4222 Rhodes Ave., Studio City, CA 91604.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS Anahid Chapter, PO Box 19191, Encino, CA 91416, or to Asbarez (Armenian Media Network), 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029.