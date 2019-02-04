Hamazkayin Heritage Committee to Host Masquerade Ball March 2

Proceeds to benefit the production of animation videos on Armenian traditions and holidays

On Saturday, March 2, the Hamazkayin Heritage Committee will be hosting a Masquerade Ball at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Entertainment for this special event will be provided by Paris Chansons an international group of musicians and singers whose repertoire includes songs by the legendary Charles Aznavour. Cocktails will start at 6 pm with dinner following. Complimentary valet parking also will be provided. Wine for the evening has been graciously donated by Spring Mountain Winery in Saint Helena.

“This is going to be a very unique event,” said Shoushig Arslanian, chair of the Hamazkayin Heritage Committee, “in that we are not doing fundraising, nor are we going to be honoring anyone and having a lot of speeches. I think the community is looking forward to an occasion where we can just have fun and celebrate being together.

The net proceeds from this event will go towards a collaborative project with Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan to create a series of animations depicting various Armenian cultural holidays. These animated videos will be used by teachers in both Armenian and non-Armenian schools all over the world to help explain to students the importance of our heritage.

Lory Tatoulian will be mistress of ceremonies along with Raffi and Mireille Hamparian who will introduce the first of the series of 16 animations created by Tumo. “We are hoping that once people see the first animation which will be based on Paregentan, they will be excited to support the creation of the entire series,” said Arsho Aghjayan. “We need to make every effort possible to ensure that those who attend our schools are taught the importance and significance of these cultural events. If we don’t try to preserve our heritage as a community, who will?”

Adour and Asrsho Aghjayan recently hosted a cocktail party at their lovely home in Los Feliz bringing together a group who pledged to support the March 2 Masquerade Ball. Costumes are not mandatory, but recommended. There will be prizes awarded for best costumes. Tickets are $300 per person. Please call Arsho at 323-605-3064 or Shoushig at 714-403-0875 for reservations or more information.