ANCA-WR and ANCA-Arizona Announce Artsakh Advocacy Events

PHOENIX, Ariz.—Staying true to their mission to advance grassroots advocacy for Artsakh, among other Armenian American priorities, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region and ANCA-Arizona will be hosting two town halls and a legislative advocacy day during February 16 to 18.

“Situated on the eastern edge of the Armenian Highland, the Republic of Artsakh is one of the twin states of the Armenian homeland and needs the Armenian Diaspora’s support to continue thriving as a free and democratic country and to effectively counter Azerbaijani aggression. With little encouragement, Arizona’s Armenian community has the potential to become a politically-vibrant voice and an effective advocate for Artsakh,” remarked ANCA-WR chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

“In recent years, Arizona has become a primary target for dictatorial Azerbaijan’s lobby, and many state legislators have accepted junkets to boost the Aliyev regime’s propaganda efforts, which is why the Armenian American citizens of Arizona should reverse the trend of some of their lawmakers serving as mouthpieces for a regime that jails journalists, beheads civilians, and desecrates sacred sites,” continued Hovsepian.

The Phoenix Town Hall, which aims to educate local grassroots on the ongoing struggles of Artsakh, will be hosted at 4:30PM on Saturday, February 16 at the Armenian Center, located at 13043 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Arizona 85022.

The Scottsdale Town Hall, which will likewise educate the community on Artsakh, will be held following the Sunday, February 17 Divine Liturgy at the St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 8849 E Cholla St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Following the two town halls that will educate, motivate, and activate Armenian American grassroots, the Monday, February 18 Arizona State Capitol Advocacy Day will start at 8:00AM and continue throughout the day with legislative and executive meetings. Armenian American activists, community members, and supporters interested in participating in the Advocacy Day must register online.

“ANCA-Arizona is excited to work hand-in-hand with ANCA-WR leadership, our community, and other stakeholders in promoting awareness of Artsakh among our elected officials to help bring peace for our Armenian brothers and sisters living under constant threats from Azerbaijan,” remarked Angela Heisel, ANCA Arizona chair. “Having family roots from Nakhichevan, another Armenian region that was cleansed by Azerbaijan of its indigenous Armenian population by the 1990s and where all ancient Armenian churches and cross-stones have been since wiped out, we can’t let that happen again with Artsakh — and the Armenian people cannot afford another genocide and destruction of its history,” continued Heisel.

For updated details on all Artsakh advocacy-related events that will take place in Arizona in the month of February, follow the ANCA-Arizona social media page.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.