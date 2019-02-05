Registration Open for ANCA ‘Rising Leaders’ Seminar on March 10

Armenian University Students: Visit anca.org/RisingLeaders to sign up for 3-Day Interactive Career Development and Civic Engagement Program; Sponsorship Opportunities also available.

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America has opened up a registration portal for Armenian American university students interested in participating in “ANCA Rising Leaders: Career Development and Civic Education 101” – a three-day seminar in Washington, DC from March 10th to 12th devoted to expanding youth empowerment and exploring careers in policy, politics, and media.

The ANCA has teamed up with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern and Western Regions and the Georgetown University Armenian Students Association (Georgetown ASA) in hosting this inaugural student-focused event.

Students are encouraged to register online and choose from two participation options – one that offers group housing for the 3-day program ($100) and the other which includes program fees alone ($25). Students are responsible for travel to and from Washington, DC.

ANCA supporters, businesses, and organizations interested in subsidizing student participation and overall program components will be spotlighted on the ANCA website.

“Our ‘ANCA Rising Leaders’ inaugural seminar is a great way for university students to explore personal career opportunities in Washington while engaging with civic leaders on the issues we care about as a community,” said ANCA Program Director Tereza Yerimyan, who is leading the effort. “We’re excited to work with the AYF Eastern and Western U.S. and the Georgetown ASA to offer an innovative, educational, and enjoyable program in our nation’s capital.”

The seminar begins on Sunday, March 10th with a full day of interactive presentations by the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) focusing on career search fundamentals from resume preparation and networking 101 to an overview of the Washington, DC internship and job market. Monday, March 11th will feature meetings with policy, politics and media professionals on careers in the nation’s Capital followed by an extended session with ANCA team members on advancing community priorities on the federal, state and local level. The seminar will be capped off with a full day of Capitol Hill discussions with legislators and staff on strengthening U.S.-Armenia ties, supporting Artsakh freedom and securing justice for the Armenian Genocide. Throughout the program, ample opportunities will be provided to explore Washington, DC and make new friends.

For more information, email RisingLeaders@anca.org. Financial aid will be provided based on need and availability.