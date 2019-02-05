‘Forever Saroyan’ is Looking for Archivist/Editor

Forever Saroyan is a privately owned and funded archive located in San Jose dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of 20th century writer William Saroyan. The organization is seeking to fill the vacant position of archivist/editor.

Under the direction of the managing director, the archivist is responsible for the oversight and maintenance of a collection of correspondence, rare books, original artwork and other media relating to Saroyan, in addition to the development of various historical and creative publishing ventures. This is an ideal position for an early career archivist, writer, or editor looking for experience in private archives and research. The candidate must be a strong self-starter who thrives on working independently and possesses excellent written communication skills.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

1. Archival (25%)

Processing, digitizing, and cataloging documents in Archivists Toolkit.

Performs original research on Saroyan and associated topics as needed, utilizing Internet sources, primary sources, and offsite research at institutional archives.

Communicates daily in person and via email with the director and other individuals associated with various ongoing projects.

Works to coordinate occasional outreach and public presentations.

Selects and purchases books, rare materials, and archival preservation supplies.

2. Editorial (75%)

Plans, designs, and develops creative projects based on materials in the archive and materials associated with Saroyan’s life and work.

Transcribes, proofreads, and annotates multiple ongoing projects.

Works closely with associated graphic designers, primary research sources, copyright specialists, and printers.

Required

Familiarity with Archivists Toolkit/Archives Space, Outlook, Dropbox, Microsoft Office, image manipulation software.

Experience with digitization and archival preservation practices. Comfortable operating a flatbed scanner and copy machine, familiarity with basic office equipment.

Knowledge of archival practices and processes.

Strong academic background in Library Science, Literature, Editing, Creative Writing, or combination. MLIS preferred.

Excellent written skills, research skills and the ability to self-organize.

Desired

Background in American literature and/or Armenian studies.

Experience in genealogy research.

Working knowledge of written and/or spoken Armenian.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to charles@foreversaroyan.com