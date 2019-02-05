Artsakh President Visits Eastern Frontlines

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Tuesday toured various sections of the republic’s eastern borders to assess the military and civilian conditions in those areas.

Accompanied by Artsakh Defense Minister Karan Abrahamyan and the country’s Civil Engineering Minister Karen Shahramanyan visited the village of Talish in the Mardakert district, which was the worst hit during the 2016 April War.

Sahakian convened meeting with local officials to discuss the restoration of the village. He also gave concrete instructions to relevant local structures and highlighted the importance of restoring Talish and nearby villages.