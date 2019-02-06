Economic Growth, Bolstering Military and Artsakh top Government Plan

YEREVAN—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government on Wednesday approved its five-year plan, which is to be submitted to parliament by the end of the week. The plan prioritizes economic growth and reduction of poverty, bolstering of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as ensuring the security of Artsakh.

Foreign Policy

The government said that it will conduct foreign policy guided by the collective interests of Armenia and its people and its plans aims to preserve Armenia’s sovereignty, ensure the security of Armenia and Artsakh, raise Armenia’s international reputation, while constantly developing the equitable relations with all states.

The plan also aims at increasing Armenia’s engagement in international and regional processes, deepening the cooperation in bilateral and multilateral structures, with an emphasis on the sustainable development of Armenia and the modernization of its economy that will ensure access to new markets and attract new foreign investments to Armenia and Artsakh.

The priorities of the government’s foreign policy are ensuring international and regional security and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, strengthening of democracy and prevention of crimes against humanity.

The draft says in the foreign policy field the government will work toward resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means and within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen’s initiatives. The plan adds that any resolution of the Karabakh conflict must be based on the fundamental principles of the international law, in particular, the peoples’ right to equality and self-determination. Artsakh’s status and ensuring its security are Armenia’s top priorities in the negotiation process.

The government will also take actions to ensure the continuation of the international recognition and condemnation process of the Armenian Genocide. The recognition of this crime against humanity will lead to regional security, stability and solidarity between the peoples, as well as the prevention of crimes.

According to the draft, the government will actively work on ensuring Armenia’s active participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) by contributing to raising the effectiveness of these structures further.

The government will develop the strategic-allied relations with Russia considering this goal as one of its key priorities. The Armenia-Russia relations are based on friendship, equality and the readiness to solve the issues with joint efforts. The government views Armenia’s strategic partnership with Russia as a key component on ensuring Armenia’s security system.

The draft states that the government will consistently develop a friendly partnership with the United States. The government is inclined to deepen the partnership with the US aimed at assisting Armenia’s development and reforms agenda and expanding the dialogue for regional stability.

The government will deepen the friendly relations and will expand the partnership with the European Union, its member states and other European countries.

It will also develop the unique and friendly ties with Iran and Georgia. The government is also inclined to develop the relations with China and the partner states of the Middle East.

Military Enhancement

According to the program, the government plans to equip the military will modern long-range precision guided missile systems, artillery and air defense complexes, multi-role aviation and automated and robotized aerial systems, thus enhancing deep reconnaissance abilities, troop mobility and fire range, precision and efficiency.

An important component of ensuring security will be the development of local military industry, and coherent re-equipment of the frontline with technical devices, efficiency of combat shifts and increasing security will remain in focus.

Actions will be taken in order for the command system to be maximally automated, having the required tactics and skills for operating modern warfare, vitality, mobility, technological superiority, as well as necessary abilities for ensuring cyber-security, and be guided by the Command Through Order principle aimed at proactively encouraging the speedy orientation and decision making.

Education of servicemen will also be among priorities to advance troop morale and discipline with the aim of significantly improving the protection of human rights in the military.

The government also plans to develop a social protection system for military families.

Economic Growth

The program declares the government’s commitment to a “competitive and inclusive economy” primarily driven by hi-tech industries. It says the government will strive for this by significantly improving tax administration, easing business regulations, guaranteeing fair competition, attracting foreign investment and stimulating exports and innovation.

This, the document adds, should translate into an average GDP growth rate of at least 5 percent in 2019-2023. “At the same time, a considerably larger number of citizens should participate in economic development, and economic output created as a result of their work should be distributed more evenly,” it says.