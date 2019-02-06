ARS Western Regional Executive Meets Armenia’s Consul General to L.A.

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA’s Regional Executive Board met with Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Dr. Armen Baibourtian, Advisor of the Consulate Varazdat Pahlavuni and the Second Secretary Kanakara Hovhannisian on January 28.

The main purpose of Dr. Baibourtian’s visit was to bridge the cooperation between the two institutions. The meeting was also attended by the Vice Chairperson of the ARS Central Executive Board, Dr. Nyree Derderian.

ARS Regional Executive Board Chairperson Silva Poladian welcomed the delegations and briefed them on the programs of the 25 ARS chapters throughout the western region, the four Social Services offices, the ARS Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center, 16 one-day schools and other programs.

Next, Dr. Nyree Derderian conveyed information about the ARS and its international activities, which includes health and social services programs focused on education, activities that empower the youth, and the ongoing humanitarian aid for the Syrian-Armenian community that gets implemented in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, and throughout the Diaspora. She also mentioned ARS activities in the United Nations as a member of the Economic and Social Council.

Consul General Baibourtian explained that he is well aware of the instrumental worldwide activities that the Armenian Relief Society carries out and highly values its role throughout the homeland and the Diaspora. He expressed his readiness to expand close relationships and promised to help with resources to advance the mission of the organization.

At the end of the meeting, the Consul General was given the ARS Vision 2020 Signature Plate, which has been prepared by Armenian-American designer Michael Aram.

The Armenian Relief Society, founded in 1910 in New York City, has chapters in 27 countries around the world. The ARS of Western USA is one of 10 regional bodies that govern the international network of ARS chapters. There are 1,240 members of the Armenian Relief Society in the Western Region.

Our region’s pivotal programs are aimed at offering assistance to individuals and families in need through the areas of educational, social and family services, humanitarian aid, cultural advancement, and more. The ARS of Western USA operates a Social Services Division; a Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center; 16-one day schools and 3 full-time day care preschools. ARS also provides support to kindergartens and youth centers in Armenia, Artsakh, and Javakhk.